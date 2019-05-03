I have often wondered why the president does not want anyone to see his financial data. Many think he is afraid to show his real worth is less than he says. Others say there may be connections to bad people. Others say it may show how he may have cheated on taxes or deals.
On the other hand, his supporters say it is due to his need for privacy. They may also say it is an overreach of their authority to ask. All fair arguments to be made for a private citizen. He isn’t a private citizen, as such all aspects of his life are subject to public inquiry and analysis. If Trump wants privacy, let him go back to being a private citizen.
As a voter for Nixon, I lost faith in his ability to lead when he stated that the things he does as president are above what the public can understand. There are many things a president does that the public should not know.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
