What is so glaringly missing from both sides of the abortion discussion is prevention! We need a massive education program on human reproduction and rape prevention. Human reproduction would include what happens at conception, growth and development during gestational phase of biological human life, and the female ovulation period; e.g., when it's most likely and least likely to get pregnant.
If young people would have such education from puberty through high school, they would be equipped to make intelligent and responsible decision about their sexual behavior. Rape prevention would include clothing choices, drinking, partying and other safety issues. Pregnancy is not a disease, and abortion is more than simply removing a wart. Both the left and the right have been utterly extremist, irresponsible and obstinate with regard to educating our young people on this crucially important subject.
Barbara Kausen
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.