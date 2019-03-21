I applaud Rabbi Cohon’s column on anti-Semitism. Unfortunately some recent political criticism is being called anti-Semitic. AIPAC, “America’s pro Israel lobby”, could be criticized as “being too powerful.” This is just saying the NRA or big pharma is “too powerful.” Saying Jews “have dual allegiance” is wrong.
Unfortunately our President himself “insinuates that US Jews have a dual loyalty to Israel” (The Times of Israel, Dec. 7, 2018) because he called Israel “your country” to an audience of American Jews.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, in Feb. 2015, claimed “I went to Paris not just as the prime minister of Israel but as a representative of the entire Jewish people.” He is not my representative in any way although I am an American Jew. Are these anti-Semitic?
The fight against anti-Semitism must remain vigorous but it must be careful to respect well-reasoned criticism of the actions of people or groups or whole nations who might in fact be Jewish.
Richard Norman
Northwest side
