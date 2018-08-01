Interesting that columnist Jay Ambrose announces, Chicken Little style, that “The socialists are coming! The socialists are coming!” For a while now, I have wondered if I really understand what socialism is, so I did a little research. Upon reading the definition of socialism, I agree it has never been implemented in modern society. Examples cited by critics break down into autocracies, totalitarian states — not socialism. But Sweden, Norway and Denmark practice types of democratic socialist governments that seem to work quite well.
Capitalists scream about social welfare programs “giving” our taxes away. “We” don’t want our taxes going into “their” pockets. Instead, our taxes go into the pockets of big oil and other corporations. We forget that if our taxes go to social programs, we — the people — benefit through programs like Social Security and universal health care. Do your own research. Include www.c-span.org/video/?426129-1/american-socialism for a history of American socialism.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
