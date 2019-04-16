After watching, listening and reading about local and national politics, entertainment, sports, I reached, what I believe could be considered a new "truism." If you have the slightest inkling of attempting your hand at politics, entertainment, athletics, the public eye in general--then remember there is no past for you. Before you enter any of those public arenas, search your memory for anything that you might have done since the age of six months (being facetious),
and you believe there's smidgen of doubt, then be prepared to explain it in public. Remember THERE IS NO PAST for you.
Bil Croxton
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.