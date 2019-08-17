Can’t we get a conservative columnist who is more articulate than Cal Thomas? And perhaps a little less phobic?
His column of August 7, 2019, titled “Mass murders are a symptom; we need God” is maddeningly abstract and obscure. He refers to good behavior and bad behavior without ever giving any examples. When he suggests that certain phobias can be equated with good behavior, it makes me wonder what he’s thinking of. Claustrophobia? Acrophobia? Ailurophobia? Does he believe we should model our behavior on people who are afraid to leave their homes or who won’t climb mountains or who run away from cats? The only other phobias that come readily to mind are homophobia and xenophobia, but surely no one would propose those as examples of good behavior.
Or would they? Is that really what he’s suggesting?
He has definitely gone too far. Readers deserve better.
Margaret Fleming
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.