Re: the Dec. 4 article "Trump keeps up pressure on Dems over border wall."
The Arizona Daily Star’s headline to the AP report about the federal funding bill and possible government shutdown if a funding bill fails to pass says that Trump is “keeping up pressure on Dems over border wall.” What pressure?
A simple and bipartisan solution Trump should be happy to sign: give the popular vote loser in the White House just what he requests. Authorize the building of the wall with a dedicated 100 percent funding source to be paid from the first penny to the last by Mexico. Thus, the wall and its cost would be authorized. All Trump would have to do is keep his promise to the American people, fly to Mexico, and pick up the check.
If Trump would refuse to sign that version of a funding bill, the only pressure would be felt by Donald Trump for obstructing Donald Trump.
Grant Winston
Marana
