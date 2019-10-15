Re: the Oct. 11 letter "President wants what's best for US citizens."
Why do supporters of the President continue to believe he has the best interest of the Citizens at heart. The letter writer believes that her party is the only party that works hard for upholding the laws and not spending money on illegals. First the institute on Taxation & Economic Policy estimates that undocumented workers in 2017 paid a total of 11.7 billion in state and local taxes that they pay billions into federal taxes and help keep Social Security solvent. They pay billions into the system and never collect a dime. The President is spending billions on a wasted wall. Believing in patriotism does not mean you have to be cruel to children and families trying to escape a life of terror. My ancestors came here for the same reason. If you believe that Trump is for American citizens first I have a bridge I would like to sell you. He is only for one person and that is not you or me.
Neil Norton
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.