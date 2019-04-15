What we're seeing in Washington, if we're paying attention, is the slow but accelerating erosion of our Constitution and its separation of powers. This is proceeding via various routes with a common destination. The executive branch circumvents the will of Congress (border wall); dictates actions contrary to statute and slow walks court ordered remediation; attacks the courts and media with outright lies; constantly attacks international institutions which we helped establish; sweet talks authoritarian regimes and leaders; and replaces Senate-approve appointees with abandon and without replacement, nullifying congressional oversight. The latter precludes effective process which ensures policy decisions are well thought out, rather than being uninformed, off the cuffed decisions that are (increasingly) reversed. Administrative chaos is the product.
Republicans in Congress (with few notable exceptions) enable this. They no doubt love our country, but I would ask that they start thinking about our nation and its future. Look beyond your re-election.
Jack R. Binns
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.