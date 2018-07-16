Re: the July 13 letter to the editor "Time to drop 'Obamacare' label."
The letter writer makes the point that the term "Obamacare" is politically biased, recommending that media use the appropriate label "Affordable Care Act." Since President Trump and Republican governors have rendered the Affordable Care Act much less than what it could have been, I think a even better name is the "I Don't Care Act; Do You?"
Further, I urge media to stop using terms given them by the Republican propaganda machine. For example, some GOP refer to themselves as pro-life. But if they were really pro-life, they would be for affordable health care and public education. If you are against abortion, you want to take away from women the unalienable right to make decisions about their bodies.
Walter Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.