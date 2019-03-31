As a pre-election gift to his friend Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump has issued an Executive Order to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Syrian territory of the Golan Heights.
The decision has been criticized by U.S. allies and the European Union. Israel seized the strategic plateau from Syria in 1967, subsequently annexing it in 1981 in a move never recognized by
the international community.
This begs the obvious question: will Trump now try to further cement his friendship with Vladimir Putin by recognizing Russian sovereignty over Ukraine's annexed Crimean peninsula?
