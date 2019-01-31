We have a significant sartorial issue to address in our beloved yet politically divided country. It involves headwear! Yes, what’s on your head speaks loudly of what’s inside your head. There is recent hysterical reporting of a boy on a high school field trip, wearing a MAGA cap and exhibiting excessive smiling. We also have continuing news coverage of adult women, some very famous, wearing “pussy” hats and telling us in profanity-laced speeches that the current occupant of the White House should have an untimely demise. So which hat should I wear today? The vagina one that proclaims it’s acceptable to burn down the White House and abort babies or the baseball cap that says there is still hope for America to reclaim its values?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
