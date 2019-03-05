What's the risk when you become a devout follower of a pathological liar? What's the risk when you abandon your conscience and soul, cover your eyes, plug your ears and become enraged when faced with the truth about that person? What's the risk when everything you've believed in, fought for, argued for, contend was right, comes crashing down because of your faith in them? What's the risk when you are forced to defend them? Where does that leave you?
When we bet the house on a charismatic, pathological liar --- we're headed for trouble! When we abandon our values and principles to please a pathological liar we've given control of our lives over to them. When we realize we've been conned by a pathological liar a depth of despair can set in that challenges our sense of well being. Allowing our self worth to be defined by the moral and ethical standards of another individual is risky, especially when that individual is a pathological liar.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.