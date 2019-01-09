I do not understand the concern that some would not fill out census forms because of the voluntary question on citizenship status. The census is used for several things, including representation and federal funding for programs. Anyone here legally should have no concerns with the question. Those here illegally, they should not get "representation" nor funding anyway. Providing incremental representation and/or funding to states or localities that choose to provide sanctuary to those here illegally is simply wrong. I cannot imagine any other country even considering to do so.
Ron Dilbeck
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.