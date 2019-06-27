Re: “Who are really our allies”, June 8, the writer conflates two different occurrences. He seems miffed that there were protests of the president’s visit, Britons expressing their outrage, as one is allowed to do in a democratic society. He says England hasn't been properly grateful, whatever that means. I don't see what modern day protests have to do with the gratitude that England has so clearly expressed over the last 75 years, which, if one reads history, they have done on countless occasions. Despite the President’s penchant for bashing England at virtually every oportunity, the British nation continues to put on their big boy pants and roll out the red carpet for him anyway. They are the example to follow, not our President’s. We benefit as much, if not more so, from strong ties to an economic powerhouse overseas. Other Presidents have always understood this. It is our President who should be thanking the British for their unwavering support, and stop with the childish bashing.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.