"What Will Our Children Say?"
Recent U.S. natural disasters: major hurricanes, massive floods, tornadoes, severe wildfires, subzero cold, some of the hottest years on record, etc. The rest of the world has likewise suffered from ever-increasing drought, desertification, melting glaciers, typhoons, flooding, heat waves, etc.
These phenomena are not unrelated. They are all part of a larger pattern of climate change. According to the vast majority of scientists, these are the beginning effects of 'climate disruption' that will, without question, get significantly worse in the foreseeable future. (Look up David Wallace-Wells on YouTube for details.)
Instead of denial, we need to ask ourselves one serious question: What will our children and grandchildren say about us 30 or 50 years from now? Will they curse us for willfully ignoring the clear signs of impending destruction of a reasonably livable planet for them? This question requires our active attention.
Chuck Sher
West side
