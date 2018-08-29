Re: the Aug. 29 article "Tucson Republican McSally to face Sinema in Senate race."
The Republicans hate the Star. They whine and stomp their feet complaining about how unfair it is on a daily basis. Low and behold the Star gave Martha McSally a large picture and layout on the front page, leaving Kyrsten Sinema as a small after thought. For me, I wish it was the other way around but hopefully it will calm the whiners down for a few days. I doubt it.
Kym Jones
Midtown
