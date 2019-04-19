There are many possible paths to our future. If the president further divides us and deepens the bigotry and hatred between those that do not share the same political/religious views, the end result is what preceded World War II.
Abasing and/or dehumanizing persons that do not agree with ones’ opinions has led to a total hatred toward those people. History and recent events prove this theory. The rise of fascism in Europe in the early 20th century and the rise of IS are my evidence.
Our political discourse in many cases has turned to uncivil name-calling or demonization. Politics is also known as Social Philosophy and religion is also known as Speculative Philosophy. Neither have their roots in provable facts, as most sciences have. As such, neither side of an argument might not have a winner nor a loser.
Attaching animus to the other is pointless, as that will not change opinions.
Be happy that we can express our differences openly. That may change soon.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.