Re: the Aug. 14 letter to the editor "An alternative in CD2."
I too feel that the attacks by Ann Kirkpatrick and Matt Heinz have reduced their prospects for winning the Democratic primary. However, the candidate that I am voting for is Bruce Wheeler. He is not involved in any negative attacks, but more importantly he is for common sense policies concerning climate change, health care, regulations that affect consumers, and a sound public education system. He has had legislative experience both in the Tucson City Council and in the state Legislature. Bruce is a candidate that will have his constituents best interests at heart.
Ellen Shenkarow
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.