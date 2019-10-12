To the Editor:
I do hope we return to the days of respecting someone's opinion, a more civil tone (and tongue) while discussing important issues and current events. Thanks to President Trump, he's a perfect example of how dangerous it is to elect a TV personality in the hopes he has the knowledge to handle various situations instead of treating issues as if he's emcee of a reality TV show. The president's ignorance has shown through and now we as a nation must reject his 'Do as I say or else' agenda in full. We can cut through his lies, foul mouth and his erroneous, warped views of news as he sees it. Impeachment awaits this foolish, embarrassing presidential imposter!
Herb Stark
Downtown
