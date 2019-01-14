Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is the personification of our spineless Congress, caving in to our man-child president's wishes for an unnecessary border wall. The importance of the border wall as described by President Trump is built on blatant lies. Where are the thousands of terrorists, drug pushers, rapists and assorted bad people invading our nation? Our delusional president would have us believe anything he says is the truth when most of what he says has been proven false...by FACTS! Our spineless Congress needs to consider impeaching the president who acts more like a spoiled brat, polarizing American voters rather than being president to all Americans rather than seeing what he can do for himself!
Herb Stark
Mooresville, N.C.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.