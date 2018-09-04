Once global warming becomes undeniable in the next 10 years, will we have a list of the global warming deniers so that they can be prosecuted for crimes against God, man and nature? Some of the nitwits that still deny humanity is having an adverse affect on climate change should be held as criminals — 99 percent of ALL SCIENTISTS agree that mankind is at fault for our changing weather patterns.
If you live on a coast and you lose your family, home or vehicle to a sudden rise in the ocean level you can thank a climate denier. When you are given all of the facts and probable scenarios by the scientific experts in their fields and you still deny the obvious then you deserve whatever happens to you.
Bernard Goodman
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.