Re: the Feb. 13 column "Green New Deal suspends laws of arithmetic."
When columnist Catherine Rampell says the “Democrats in 2020 are at risk of turning into Republicans in 2016, minus racism.” I stop listening to what she has to say. Just like when someone says all Democrats are... well, take your pick of generalized negative remark about Democrats. I stop listening as well. Their creditability with me is totally shot.
Being a racist is so despicable that generalizing any one group as being racist is unforgivable. Reasonable people can have differences of opinion without the other person having malice to the other. Generally, I think most people and politicians, whether they are Democrats or Republicans, are well meaning people that are doing their best to make this city, state and country a better place to live for everyone. Their definition of “better” may not be align with yours. I am willing to listen to anyone, but starting out demonizing any group of people calls in question the creditability of anything else you may have to say
Robert Zonneveld
Kennett Square, Penn.
