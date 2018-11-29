The mid-70s docudrama "Voyage of the Damned" concerned German Jews in 1939 set adrift seeking safe harbor, first in Cuba then the U.S. Both countries denied them entry, fully aware of what was happening in Nazi Germany and what would befall the hundreds of passengers when they had no option but to return to Hamburg.
Eventually Hollywood will present a sequel, perhaps "Caravan of the Damned." A cast of thousands from Central America makes a perilous attempt to cross the border and seek asylum. They are called cruel, vile names, torn from family, met by closed borders and welcomed by armed military and teargas.
The Nazi propaganda machine always knew no country would accept a boatload of immigrants. (“See? It’s not just Germany!” they cried.) Thankfully, today there could not possibly be such a radical “base” here. Who would even dare think such a thing?
Dean Whitten
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.