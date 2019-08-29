Re: "Civility", August 28, I'd like to address my letter to the writer who implied that conservatives are civil while liberals are not because he was able to find one instance where an individual from each "side" made a statement where one appeared compassionate and one did not. My morning news feed featured the 598 people, places and things that the occupant of the White House has insulted on twitter, but I'm guessing that you didn't send a letter to the editor about any one of those 598 instances, am I right? You would not go far on a debate team, sir.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
