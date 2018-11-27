Fifty years ago I was on the island of Guam, celebrating Thanksgiving at the Enlisted Men's Club. It was also 5-cent beer that day. They also showed a John Wayne movie, "The Green Berets." It was quiet until The Duke, playing a Green Beret colonel, went on patrol with his squad. That's when the booing started and yelling out: "No colonel goes out in patrol, they sit in Saigon."
I thought I would never see or hear boos at John Wayne! Now 2018, I see and hear the insults said about #45, the wannabe dictator!! He deserves it, not John Wayne.
David Leon
Northeast side
