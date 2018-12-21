He knows the situation in Syria and Afghanistan better than his generals, but doesn't listen to briefings, never served in the military, or even faced a armed enemy. He knows how to prevent terrorist attacks, but insists on going against the advice of his own staff, the leadership of Border Patrol, ATF and direction of the courts. As a result attacks on us by U.S. citizens continue. In fact his speech has emboldened some nationalists and racists to exploit weak controls and wreak havoc on crowds of Americans — the people he claims to be protecting.
Faced with this dishonesty, ignorance, proven incompetence — in both domestic and foreign affairs — and refusal to seek or be advised by experienced managers, I ask, how long will silent congressmen and senators continue to support this disaster brought on us by incontrovertible Russian interference?
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
