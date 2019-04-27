The Mueller report states that Russia began interfering in American Democracy in 2014. Obama knew of it and did nothing. Obama told Russia Reps. that "If I get re-elected I'll have more flexibility. Obama sent $1.8 Billion cash to Iran. Hillary destroyed 33,000+ e-mails; Hillary had cell telephones destroyed. Hillary (sec. of state) and Obama sold 20 percent of U.S. Uranium to Russia. Clinton Foundation accepted 145 ($145,000,000) Million in Cash from Russia. Who bought and paid for the Dossier? Should an Investigation begin into O'Bama, Loretta Lynch, Susan Rice, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, & Hillary & Bill Clinton's attempt to affect the election of 2016? Where are the Radical Lefty's of Tucson on these issues? Thanks for listening.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.