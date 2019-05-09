What has happened to Congressional Republicans? These Constitutional conservatives that have, for decades, espoused unwavering love and insisted on strict construction of our founding documents, now acquiesce to Trump’s sweeping usurpation of Congresses’ powers. Ignore the appropriation authority of the House by taking money from approved programs to fund rejected ones? No problem! Circumvent the Senate’s ‘advise and consent’ role in vetting executive appointments by appointing ‘acting’ department heads? Nothing to see here! Ignore Congressional oversight and subpoenas? Fine by us!
The growth of ‘unitary executive’ power has been concerning since the days of Richard Nixon, but no president has so blatantly and publicly dismissed the Constitutional powers of Congress, however partisan and dysfunctional it may be, as Donald Trump. This isn’t about hating Trump, as many of his supporters assert, but about love of our Constitutional system of government and dismay at seeing it dismantled before our eyes while Congressional Republicans look away. What will it take, how much damage done, before they say – Enough!
Curt Matuna
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.