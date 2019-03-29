Fitzsimmons's 3-27-19 cartoon ridicules President Trump for proclaiming being "exonerated". No President ever has had to endure over two years of lies fueled by a fake dossier paid for by their opponent(Hillary Cinton) and promulgated falsely and continually by the media. His cartoon features famous quotes by Presidents Lincoln and Kennedy. Fitz....I am still waiting for President Obama's famous quotes in a cartoon......"Fundamentally change our country" and "If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor"
Thomas Kamoske
Green Valley
