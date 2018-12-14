Re: the Dec. 9 column "Trump's breaking of norms obscures real harm to US."
I usually enjoy Sarah Garrecht Gassen's columns but this one was so full of hate I thought it was written by CNN, ABC or someone with "The View" or "Morning Joe." Lately, many of the letters printed on Opinion page are by the left.
I have subscribed to your newspaper for years and lately find few articles I like. There's the column by Marilyn Heins, who writes the most enjoyable pieces in Sunday's paper, and Wednesday I have a good Food section, then I have my favorite cartoon, "Pickles," and the crossword. But I am having trouble finding news that isn't fake and not spreading hateful stories that are not worth printing.
Is anyone else having this problem? If I want to know if good things are happening in our country, I read Trump's Twitter because you don't write any.
Lyletta Groves
Oro Valley
