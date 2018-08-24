Just wondering where the protesters, outrage, media madness and "progressive" politicians and their supporters are about the PERMANENT family separation that has taken place for an Iowa family at the hands of an illegal immigrant? Temporary separations of those who enter illegally are bad, but even worse are deaths of US citizens at the hands of illegal ( oh, excuse me.... undocumented) immigrants, don't you think? Good thing it didn't happen in San Francisco or some other " sanctuary city". They might not have honored the immigration hold that was put on the guy by ICE, and released him.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
