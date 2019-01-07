America was set up for a functional exchange of conservative and liberal ideas hashed out to form a consensus for the common good. What remains is an unhealthy Republican Party sacrificing statesmanship and authentic base-building through onerous power grabbing and pandering to the president and corporate America.
Donald Trump has within his power the ability to right this ship. If he has any political savvy, he will hitch his wagon to the Democrats' star. They are the ones who represent his campaign promises of improved health care, economic reform and safeguarding the rights of all. He could easily convert enough Republicans to comply because they fear his support among devoted constituents.
We have grown weary of the shenanigans and the rhetoric. When the dust settles will there be those who continue to prosper and a much larger group who do not? Our taxes are not the Republicans' and the president's personal account to spend at whim. They are the stewards, we the recipients. They need to get moving.
Francie Rountree
Marana
