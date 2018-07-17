Donald trump has done himself in. He failed to stand up to Putin, who openly admitted interference in our election. If there is a common thread that unites all Republicans, it is the patriotic courage to be the bully when the principles of our democracy are challenged or threatened.

For example: Republican reverence for Reagan is about standing up to Gorbachev, as in "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall!" What we got at the Putin summit was Trump trying to legitimize himself. He did this by blatantly marginalizing our American institutions. To save his reputation he sold us all out. Hey GOP, no patriotism? No bullying? Then no backing, right?

Doug Wood

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments