Donald trump has done himself in. He failed to stand up to Putin, who openly admitted interference in our election. If there is a common thread that unites all Republicans, it is the patriotic courage to be the bully when the principles of our democracy are challenged or threatened.
For example: Republican reverence for Reagan is about standing up to Gorbachev, as in "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall!" What we got at the Putin summit was Trump trying to legitimize himself. He did this by blatantly marginalizing our American institutions. To save his reputation he sold us all out. Hey GOP, no patriotism? No bullying? Then no backing, right?
Doug Wood
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.