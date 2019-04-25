The Mueller report is out and it says that Russian mettled in 2016 U.S. elections. Where was President Obama, V.P. Biden and A.G. Lynch? Were they not supposed to protect U.S. from a crime like this? They all seemed to not care or been asleep at the wheel! F.B.I. head Comey, C.I.A. Chief Brennan and D.N.I. Clapper. Have all be very critical of Trump. But they never explain why they could not prevent or stop Russia from attacking our electorial system. The media and Democrates are very critical of A.G. Barr and President Trump. Don't they realize that they were not in charge of the U.S. government in 2016?
Frank Quiros
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.