Remember Newtown, where an armed lunatic slaughtered 26 children and adults in five minutes? Remember how the NRA's head ghoul, Wayne Lapierre, immediately offered his heartfelt sympathies? KIDDING! What he said was: "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.'' Let's test that hypothesis by going to Texas, an open-carry state with about 21 firearms per capita. In Texas, any non-felon can own practically any firearm short of a Howitzer, and take it practically anywhere. Logically, that would have placed more than a few "good guys with guns'' among thousands of El Paso Walmart shoppers when a white supremacist launched his private race war on August 3, leaving 20 dead. The good guys must have been in dressing rooms, because cops with guns stopped him - which is why we have police departments. Got another brilliant idea, Wayne? Can't wait to hear it.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.