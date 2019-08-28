We were not taught about Communism in the 50’s. Odd, that we had no knowledge of the “biggest threat” inn the world at the time. We did study the others
Authoritarianism - single person has total and unlimited power.
Dictatorships - single person gains power by force.
Monarchies- privileged class inherits power. Oligarchies - run by a few, wealthy people, for their personal power and financial gain.
Fascism,
Democracy - government chosen in free and fair national elections, of by, and for the people. We are a Representative Democracy.
Socialism - puts major means of production in the hands of the people, directly or through the government. Wealth and income should be shared more equally among people. Socialists differ from communists in that they do not believe that the workers will overthrow capitalists suddenly and violently.
Later, we learned about Communism. The governing class, takes gained resources and distributes to others at the top of the system, not the poor or infirm, as Republicans want you to believe.
Which do you believe Republicans support?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.