The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, North Korea, Turkey, Iran and, Syria, are major countries which retaliate most heavily against their political opponents, as well as being low on the totem regarding civil rights. Ironically, except for Iran and Syria, our Deceiver-in-Chief is over-friendly with all but two.
France, Great Britain, and Germany are all at the top, as far as freedom from retaliation for their opponents and human rights issues.
Guess which ones our leader supports, compliments and befriends?
He took away the White House press pass from a reporter for daring to disagree with him, then repeatedly lied about the actions.
Now, taking their lead and imitating the actions of his beloved autocratic Juggernauts, our antihero wants ‘his’ Justice Department to go after his political foes, Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and possibly, Barak Obama.
He wants Federal Judges, especially the 9th circuit, investigated because they follow the law rather than what, as he suggested, “use common sense.”
What will Congress do? Nothing.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.