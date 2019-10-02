The President takes an oath. Fed. employees do too, and have many rules regulating their duties and actions also. If a federal employee commits a crime in doing their duties they can be terminated. They can also be fired if they witness a crime in the federal workplace and fail to report it. Years ago when Fed. employees performed their sworn duty of reporting crimes or deficiencies in the federal service, they were often punished or fired by their supervisors or managers, sometimes going as far as calling them spies, traitors, or accusing them of treason. "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, right, we used to handle them a little differently than we do now." The Whistleblower Protection Act protects Fed. workers who report an (or possible) activity constituting a violation of law, rules, regulations, or gross waste of funds, abuse of authority or danger to public safety. It was needed then! It's needed now.
Randall Eshpeter
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.