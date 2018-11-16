Ruth Marcus calling Matthew Whitaker a crackpot for questioning Marbury v. Madison simply reveals her ignorance of Constitutional history.
John Marshal, at the time, was John Adams' Secretary of State .He issued William Marbury's judicial commission and was responsible for the failure to deliver it. Should his personal involvement have required him to recuse himself ? Also , Marbury's commission was lawfully proposed and approved by Congress. The Court rejected the idea that delivery was " essential to the validity of the deed " and ruled that delivery was merely a custom and, in Marbury's case, " violative of a vested legal right".
Marshal could have ruled on narrow grounds that Marbury was entitled to his commission without ever reaching the Constitutional question or the Supreme Court's power to decide. But Thomas Jefferson likely would have ignored it and thus clouded the Court's authority. John Marshal's decision was indeed brilliant but not without controversy.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
