When I saw Ruth Marcus' headline in the opinion page-"Whitaker is a crackpot"- I thought "here we go again with another ultra-liberal writer from the Washington Post." But then I read what she wrote. And I would go further if he indeed holds the views expressed in her opinion: as an attorney who has been licensed in four states and taught at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law and UA's School of law, I believe he is unqualified to be an attorney. Marbury v. Madison, is as Marcus writes, the cornerstone of our Constitutional law. This is so well established in our legal system it is beyond debate. It's almost akin to saying the Bill of Rights isn't part of our Constitution. Every person who becomes a lawyer has to swear to uphold the Constitution. A failure to accept Marbury as unchallengeable law is a failure to abide by that oath and renders that person unfit to practice law.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.