The Trump administration has accomplished what no president has done before. Let’s give President Trump the credit he deserves. He has made the White House an empathy-free zone.
Even a whiff of decency is noxious and fouls the Oval Office atmosphere. “Get rid of it before Tweet time.” And his acolytes do. Preexisting medical condition? Live with it as best and as long as you can. A silo full of soybeans? Grow poison ivy next year. Want education? Find a charter school.
Nowhere is empathy deficiency more painfully obvious that in the separation of children from parents. Even for those who are reconciled with parents, the memory will live on. The effects of fear, bewilderment, abandonment don’t casually disappear.
Some of the caged children will never see their parents again. Distance, poverty, fear of incarceration will make and keep some kids as state-sponsored orphans, far from the family they loved.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
