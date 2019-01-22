Does anybody know why the White House is hiring, housing and paying for lawyers to protect the President for crimes he may (or may not) have committed before he was sworn in as President or crimes he may (or may not) have committed after he was sworn in but are not related to his official duties. It doesn't seem correct to have the public pay to defend the President's legal costs if he were accused of robbing a bank or shooting someone in Times Square--or am I missing something?
Ed Murphy
Midtown
