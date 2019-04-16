Black Churches burn, un-documented die and and are being ripped from their parents arms, hate crimes are on the rise, Muslim-American lawmakers receive death threats and the president eggs his goons on to continue spewing hate and invective. Stephan Miller a White Nationalist with Nazi leanings is guiding US immigration policies. And the result silence from the gutless Republicans in leadership positions in Congress. Additionally, we are told by the president that we have no more room and to go home. So is there now going to be an Ayran purity test to enter our Country. We the citizens of this wonderful diverse place must continue to speak out and not skirt what is actually happening. These issues cannot be sugar-coated any longer.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.