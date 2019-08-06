At the end of the day, this is about what kind of society we want to live in and our kids to grow up in. Do we want to live in a society where bulletproof backpacks, and everyone walking around armed in paranoia are a thing? Or do we want to live in a society where we value people's lives, especially our kids over this perverted obsession with weapons that don't belong in civilian's hands. There will always be psychotic individuals, people possessing an extremist ideology like White Supremacy that will look to end the lives of innocent people. But the least we can do is make it as hard as possible for these individuals to gain access to weapons that can cause mass destruction.
1) Closing the gun show loophole
2) Instituting a 48 hour waiting period on all gun sales
3) Universal Background Checks
4) Red Flag law
5) Assualt Weapons Ban
6) Treating White Supremacist groups that preach for violence against innocent people as domestic terrorists.
Cesar Fierros
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.