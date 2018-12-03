It is going to be interesting to see what actions, if any, acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker takes to impede or shut down special counsel Mueller's investigation into Russia's meddling in our 2016 election and Trump's involvement in aiding or abetting those efforts. If recent events are any guide, it appears that he hasn't done much so far.
I think there is a good possibility that when Whitaker assumed his new position, Deputy AG Rosenstein, FBI Director Wray, and perhaps Mueller himself, laid out the basic obstruction of justice case established thus far, and made it clear that any improper attempt to frustrate or impair that investigation could draw Whitaker into the obstruction case, potentially making him a target as well.
It's one thing to lob grenades at Mueller from the safe confines of Fox News, but quite another to face potential legal liability, and massive legal fees, for doing Trump's bidding as acting AG.
Curt Matuna
North side
