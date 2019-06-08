Our president made a historic trip this past week to what many observers in the US and international media consider one, if not the, most important ally of the United States Of America.
But as we examine the reception given to the leader of the free world by the populace and mayor of London it may make a person want to reevaluate that observation.
Considering that from the beginning of hostilities between England and Germany the UK couldn't even arm their troops, and had to beg American civilians to send privately owned sporting firearms, which were never returned nor even thanked (properly) for. As we honor our fallen troops, who gave their lives for all of Europe and especially England remember how how they show their gratitude.
Citizens of UK would be well advised to thank the greatest generation of The USA that they aren't protesting us in the German language!
Thomas Woodrow
Northeast side
