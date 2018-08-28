I find it fascinating that a segment of Trump's base has decided to claim the mantel of a deplorable. Clinton, when discussing Trump's supporters said, in one basket you would find: "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic — Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric... but thankfully, they are not America."
These are the people she referred to as deplorable. NOT all Trump supporters. In the other basket "are people who feel the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures; and they're just desperate for change." So, why would you want to call yourself a deplorable?
Thomas Arnold
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.