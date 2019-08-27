With every passing day, the President proffers the world, according to Trump to his tribe. It is nearly biblical in vaudevillian style. Recently, he declared himself “The chosen one,” while looking to the heavens as if receiving divine direction. Yikes.
His spiritual opinion of himself would be laughable were we not stuck with him in a daily time warp loop. So, The Trump reality show rambles on and on. But, like the weather, if you don’t agree with what he's espousing, wait. He'll change positions tomorrow…ala the NRA. Which causes me to opinion Donny John Boy's spine is Jell-O.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.