The Deceiver-in-Chief rants about “angry left-wing mobs,” and, “the party of crime,” while ignoring the facts…of course. This year, through November, over 20 people died in right-wing attacks, six in left-wing attacks, and 16 in Islamic Extremist attacks.
Last year showed a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents and 17 percent in other, right-wing hate crimes. The Extremist Data Base says right-wing attacks not only happen more often but also are most likely to result in fatalities than left-wing attacks. There are three types of attackers: thrill-seekers (teens painting swastikas); reactive (against perceived enemies, perceived wrongs/anti-Semitism); and, mission-oriented (political/anti-abortion).
The Great Deceiver takes no blame for any of this - his constant “them vs. us” comments have no effect on his base or radicals. As if his doltish comments about a “caravan coming to attack” didn’t motivate the armed racist militias to race to the border?
This man motivates weak minds to act irresponsibly.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
